Paris and other French cities join Qatar WC public viewing boycott

The capital of Paris has joined several other French cities in not having public viewing areas for the upcoming football World Cup in Qatar.



Marseille, Bordeaux and Nacy have also said they won't be showing matches on big screens owing to human rights and environmental concerns the host nation has long faced, according to the Le Monde paper.



Strasbourg, Lille and Reims had been the first French cities to decide against public viewing for the November 20-December 18 tournament.



Paris deputy mayor Pierre Rabadan, who is responsible for sport, cited environmental concerns around air-conditioned stadiums and added that "the conditions in which these facilities have been built are to be questioned as well."



Le Monde quoted the Marseille city council as saying that the tournament has turned into "a human and environmental catastrophe which is incompatible with the values that we want to see transmitted through sport and football in particular."



Qatar has been criticised for years over the treatment of migrant workers in the country. The hosts have cited reforms and dismissed many allegations but rights groups say that more work needs to be done.



