Bayern Munich sets new Champions League group stage unbeaten record

Bayern Munich broke the UEFA Champions League group stage unbeaten record with 31 matches, after a 5-0 win Tuesday against Viktoria Plzen from the Czech Republic in Group C Matchday 3.

After Leroy Sane's early opener in the seventh minute, five minutes later, Serge Gnabry made it 2-0 for the German club at Allianz Arena.

Sadio Mane netted another in the 21st minute to end the scoring in the first half.

Sane scored his second goal in the 50th minute and Bayern forward Maxim Choupo-Moting put the last ball in the net in the 59th minute.

Inter Milan will take on Barcelona on Wednesday in the other Group C match.

Bayern Munich is at the top spot of Group C with 9 points. Plzen is in the fourth position with zero points.





