Football mourns 'heartbreaking' Indonesia stampede deaths

World football united on Sunday after Indonesian authorities said that at least 125 people died at a stadium there following a pitch invasion and stampede.

AFP Sport picks out reactions from across football:

PLAYERS

"Devastating to hear of the events at the Kanjuruhan Stadium in Indonesia last night. Shocking news."

Former England star Wayne Rooney.

"Heartbreaking. Our thoughts are with the victims and their families."

-- Spain defender Sergio Ramos.

"My thoughts are with everyone affected by this tragedy. Indonesia holds a special place in my heart."

-- England women's captain Leah Williamson

"Horrendous news coming out of Indonesia about the events at the Kanjuruhan stadium in Malang. My thoughts are with everyone affected."

-- Ex-England striker Michael Owen.

TEAMS

"We send our sincere condolences to the victims, their families, and everyone affected."

-- Manchester United.

"We are deeply saddened to hear of the tragic events at the Kanjuruhan Stadium in Indonesia. Our thoughts are with all those affected."

-- Manchester City.

"FC Barcelona is pained by the tragic events at Kanjuruhan Stadium in Indonesia and rejects all acts of violence both on and off the field."

-- Barcelona.

"Paris Saint-Germain would like to offer its deepest condolences to the families and loved ones of those who lost their lives in the stadium tragedy in Malang, Indonesia."

-- Paris Saint-Germain.

"We are deeply saddened by the tragedy in Malang, Indonesia. There should never be violence at a football match."

-- Ajax.

ORGANISATIONS

"A dark day for all involved in football and a tragedy beyond comprehension."

-- FIFA president Gianni Infantino.

"The RFEF deeply laments the tragedy and condemns any act of violence, more so if it is in a festive setting, as a game of football should always be."

-- Spanish Football Federation. Spanish clubs will observe a minute's silence before matches on Sunday.

"The thoughts of everyone at the Premier League are with those affected by the tragic events at Kanjuruhan Stadium last night."

-- Premier League.

"Sending our condolences and thoughts to the victims, the families and everyone affected by the tragedy in Malang, Indonesia."

-- Italy's Serie A.

"I am deeply shocked and saddened to hear such tragic news coming out of football-loving Indonesia."

-- Asian Football Confederation (AFC) president Shaikh Salman bin Ebrahim Al Khalifa.



