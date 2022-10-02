FIFA president: Football in 'state of shock' over Indonesia deaths

World football is "in a state of shock" after at least 174 people died during a stampede following a top flight game in Indonesia's East Java province, the president of the world governing body FIFA, Gianni Infantino, has said.



"This is a dark day for all involved in football and a tragedy beyond comprehension. I extend my deepest condolences to the families and friends of the victims who lost their lives following this tragic incident," Infantino said in a FIFA statement.



"Together with FIFA and the global football community, all our thoughts and prayers are with the victims, those who have been injured, together with the people of the Republic of Indonesia, the Asian Football Confederation, the Indonesian Football Association, and the Indonesian Football League, at this difficult time."



Hosts Arema FC had lost 3-2 to Persebaya Surabaya at the Kanjuruhan Stadium in Malang city when the disaster occurred. East Java deputy governor Emir Dardak told Kompas TV that 174 died after police fired tear gas as thousands of fans invaded the pitch.





