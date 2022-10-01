Japan beat Brazil 3-1 at Volleyball Women’s World Championship

Japan defeated Brazil 3-1 on Friday at the FIVB Volleyball Women's World Championship 2022.

The Japanese team won the Pool D match 25-22, 25-19, 17-25 and 25-20 at the Arnhem's GelreDome in the Netherlands..

Japan's outside hitter Arisa Inoue delivered a match-high 27 points and three blocks. Her crosscourt teammate, Mayu Ishikawa, added 18 points.

"We tried to serve really hard and force them to play out of system. That's what we focused on today," Inoue said after the match. "In the third set, we couldn't serve as well, but, in the fourth, we went back to our base and that was how we came back."

Outside hitter Priscila Daroit finished with 17 points for Brazil.

Japan reserved a spot in the next phase of the tournament with the win.

Japan jumped to third place while Brazil dropped to second. Both teams have three wins and one loss.