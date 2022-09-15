Haaland secures City three points against former club Dortmund

Erling Haaland was Manchester City's hero as he scored a late winner to secure his side a 2-1 comeback win against former club Borussia Dortmund on Wendnesday in the Champions League.



Paris Saint-Germain, were initially shocked by Maccabi Haifa but made a comeback to beat the Israeli side 3-1, while champions Real Madrid secured a late 2-0 win against RB Leipzig.



Madrid needed 80 minutes to break through Leipzig's defence, but Federico Valverde found a way with a beautiful finish and Marco Asensio completed the win on added time.



While the Spanish team leads Group F with six points, Leipzig are yet to score a point.



After a cautious first half from both sides, it was Dortmund who broke the deadlock in Manchester. Marco Reus fired the ball towards the goal but it was Jude Bellingham who completed the effort with a header.



But City levelled with a stunner from John Stones, who fired an unstoppable strike into the top corner, and it was Haaland who completed the turnaround in the 84th minute as he clipped the ball past the keeper and into the net.



With six points and a perfect start, City leads Group G ahead of Dortmund.



The game was the first encounter between Dortmund and former top striker Haaland, who left the Germans to join Pep Guardiola's side after the end of the previous season and following months or speculation.



After admitting that he had never attended a Champions League game - not even as spectator - coach Graham Potter has started his job at Chelsea with a 1-1 draw against Red Bull Salzburg.



Raheem Sterling hit the net shortly after the break to give the Blues the lead, but Noah Okafor equalized from close range. Chelsea remain winless in the competition, following a defeat to Dinamo Zagreb last week.



The Croatian side was defeated 3-1 by AC Milan earlier on Wednesday.



Olivier Giroud gave Milan the lead from the spot after Rafael Leāo was fouled in the box just before the break. Following the restart, Alexis Saelemaekers met Leāo's cross with a firm header to make it 2-0.



The game was back on in the 56th minute as Mislav Orsic scored for Zagreb, but Tomasso Pobega slammed it home to settle the contest for the Italians, who now top Group E with four points.



Tjaronn Chery's classy volley caused an explosion of joy at the Sammy Ofer stadium as Haifa was leading PSG 1-0 in the 24th minute.



But the home crowd was soon silenced by Lionel Messi, who equalized after some 10 minutes later and were even more disappointed when Kylian Mbappe and Neymar sealed the win for the French team in the second half.



Arkadiusz Milik header gave Juventus an early lead against Benfica, but the Portuguese team rallied back with João Mário and David Neres to leave Turin with the three points.



This was Benfica's 12th consecutive win across all competitions. In the Champions League, they are second in Group H, but with the same six points as leaders PSG. Juventus and Haifa haven't scored yet.



Elsewhere, Shakhtar Donetsk and Celtic played out a 1-1 draw, Napoli made it two wins out of two games with a 3-0 triumph at Rangers and Copenhagen held out Sevilla to a goalless draw.



