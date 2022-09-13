Trabzonspor suffer 3-2 loss to Adana Demirspor in Super Lig

Trabzonspor lost 2-3 to Adana Demirspor on Monday in a week 6 match of the Turkish Super Lig.

Adana Demirspor took the lead with a free kick by Kevin Rodrigues in the 10th minute at New Adana Stadium.

Trabzonspor's Anastasios Bakasetas put the ball into the net with his penalty and equalized in the 36th minute.

Papa Alioune Ndiaye brought the lead to the Adana club again in the 55th minute but Umut Bozok equalized for Trabzonspor again in the 84th minute.

Samet Akaydin's 94th-minute goal sent Adana fans into raptures as the match ended 3-2 for the hosts.

Adana Demirspor placed fourth with 13 points while reigning champions Trabzonspor, who suffered their second loss this season, are in eighth spot with 10 points.





