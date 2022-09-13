Euro 2024 games set for Hamburg as renovation funding all but there

Euro 2024 games look set to take place in Hamburg after all with the financing of stadium renovations all but secured.



"Until now, I was reluctant, but now we can say: The Euros will take place in the Volkspark," SV Hamburg chief financial officer Thomas Wüstefeld told the Bild newspaper on Tuesday.



The club's stadium needs some minor refurbishments before the men's tournament, which is also due to take place in Berlin, Dortmund, Dusseldorf, Frankfurt, Gelsenkirchen, Cologne, Leipzig, Munich and Stuttgart.



"We will reduce possible external financing because we will invest our own share of €10 million ($10.1 million) for the modernization of the Volkspark," he added.



Money had become available because the spectator average at the second division side, financially strapped for years, has been far above calculations in the four home games so far this season.



The club's main sponsor HanseMerkur has also promised a loan of €23 million provided that the club have a guarantor.



So far, the city of Hamburg has not signalled its willingness to be that guarantor but Wüstefeld is confident a deal can be reached and has other avenues if not.



