Napoli trounce Liverpool 4-1 in Champions League opener

Napoli claimed a stunning 4-1 win over last season's beaten finalists Liverpool in their opening Champions League group game on Wednesday, as a worrying start to the campaign continued for Jurgen Klopp's side.

Piotr Zielinski gave Napoli a fifth-minute lead from the penalty spot and Victor Osimhen had another spot-kick saved before Andre-Frank Zambo Anguissa and Giovanni Simeone added further first-half goals.

Zielinski scored Napoli's fourth just after the break, with Luis Diaz pulling one back for Liverpool in the Group A clash.