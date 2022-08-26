US Open chief: Djokovic withdrawal 'very unfortunate'

US Open boss Stacey Allaster said it was "very unfortunate" that Novak Djokovic would have to miss the upcoming grand slam.



Shortly before the draw announcement, it was confirmed that three-time Flushing Meadows champion Djokovic would be absent.



His stance on refusing a COVID-19 vaccination meant he would be prevented from entering the United States, denying the 35-year-old another shot at glory in New York.



Tournament director Allaster said: "Novak is a great champion and it is very unfortunate that he will be unable to compete at the 2022 US Open, as he is unable to enter the country due to the federal government's vaccination policy for non-US citizens.



"We look forward to welcoming Novak back at the 2023 US Open."



The tournament begins on Monday, with Russian Daniil Medvedev defending the title he secured by beating Djokovic in last year's final, when entry requirements to the US were not so restrictive.



Serbian Djokovic has won 21 grand slam titles, one fewer than Rafael Nadal who has already arrived in the Big Apple ahead of the final major of the year.



Nadal moved ahead of Djokovic and clear at the top of the men's all-time list by winning the Australian Open and French Open titles this year, before having to withdraw from a Wimbledon semi-final against Nick Kyrgios because of an abdominal tear.



Djokovic was not allowed to play at the Australian Open at the start of the year, when issues surrounding his visa ended with him being deported from Melbourne on public health grounds due to not taking the vaccine.

