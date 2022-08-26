Fenerbahce, Trabzonspor to play against Rennes, Monaco in Europa League

The UEFA Europa League group stage draw was held on Friday in Istanbul, with Turkish clubs Fenerbahce and Trabzonspor confirmed to play against France's Rennes and Monaco, respectively.

Charly Korbel, who represented Eintracht Frankfurt in German league Bundesliga 602 times between 1972 and 1991, brought the UEFA Europa League trophy to stage.

Korbel then joined former Hungarian international and Fulham player Zoltan Gera, the 2023 UEFA Europa League final ambassador, for the draw.

Matchday 1 will be played on Sept. 8, while Matchday 6 will be on Nov. 3.

Knockout round playoffs will start on Nov. 7.

The tournament's final will be held at the Puskas Arena in Budapest on May 31, 2023.