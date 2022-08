Galatasaray on Tuesday confirmed the signing of Norwegian midfielder Fredrik Midtsjo.

The 28-year-old joins from Dutch club AZ Alkmaar for a transfer fee of €3.5 million ($3.58 million), according to a Galatasaray statement.

He has inked a three-year contract and will be paid €975,000 (almost $1 million) per season.

Midtsjo made 195 appearances during his five years with AZ Alkmaar, producing seven goals and 31 assists.