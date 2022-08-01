Germany welcomed home by fans after Euro 2022 heartbreak

Thousands of fans greeted the Germany team on their return from Euro 2022 on Monday despite the heartbreak of a 2-1 extra-time defeat to England in the final on Sunday's final.



"That's unbelievable and what we've dreamed of," defender Giulia Gwinn said at the reception at Frankfurt's Römer city hall. "It's wonderful to experience that the people are so enthusiastic."



Germany had won eight previous Euros but with less media exposure than delivered by the four-week spectacle in England which ended with a record crowd of more than 87,000 watching the Wembley showpiece.



"Of course we suffered a lot," said coach Martina Voss-Tecklenburg. "We actually wanted to be European champions and not champions of the heart.



"But if the amazing performance has contributed to us having played our way into the hearts of the German people then we're happily champions of the heart."



Federal chancellor Olaf Scholz, interior minister Nancy Feaser and German football federation boss Bernd Neuendorf all lauded the team and said the chance was there to boost women's football.



"That was an engaging tournament and all of Germany is proud of this team," Scholz tweeted.



Voss-Tecklenburg added: "We have promised ourselves that we want to force it now. Olaf Scholz has promised me that we will also meet to go into topics for the future."



