Turkish swimmer Aysu Türkoğlu crosses English Channel with a time of about 16-and-a-half hours

Aysu Türkoğlu swam the English Channel with a time of about 16-and-a-half hours on Friday and early Saturday, making her the youngest Turkish swimmer ever to make the crossing.

A sports science student at Ege University in Izmir on the Turkish Aegean, Türkoğlu, 21, started her historic crossing in Dover, England on Friday at 0902GMT.

The Turkish swimmer was followed on a boat by her trainer, Bengisu Avcı, and her father, Mustafa Türkoğlu.

The young swimmer braved currents and waves for 16 hours and 28 minutes to finish at Cap Gris-Nez, a cape in Pas-de-Calais, France.

The distance between Dover and Cap Gris-Nez, as the crow flies is 21 miles (33.8 kilometers).

Arriving early Saturday on the French shoreline, Aysu was in tears at setting a new record.

The elated Türkoğlu shared news of her success on her Instagram account.