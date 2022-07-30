Death toll rises to at least 56 in Iranian storms

In Iran, the number of dead has risen to at least 56 within 48 hours of severe storms, a Red Crescent spokesman announced on Saturday.



Dozens are still missing in the capital Tehran and four other provinces, the spokesman said, according to news portal Entekhab.



The police closed several rural roads because the storms also led to landslides in some provinces.



As storms are expected to continue across the country on Saturday, local authorities fear more deaths.



Since Thursday, severe weather warnings have been issued in many parts of the country.



In addition to Red Crescent rescue workers, volunteers also helped in the rescue operations due to the severe flooding. Hundreds of families have been left homeless in the past 48 hours.



The government under President Ebrahim Raisi promised financial aid to those affected.



