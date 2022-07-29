FRANKFURTS ONGUÉNÉ TO MISS START OF SEASON WITH THIGH INJURY

Newly signed Eintracht Frankfurt defender Jérôme Onguéné has suffered a thigh muscle injury and is set to miss the first games of the season, the Europa League champions said on Friday.



Frankfurt said that centre-back Onguéné is out for the time being with the injury he sustained in a pre-season game on Wednesday.



He will miss the first round German Cup game on Monday at second division Magdeburg, and most likely as well next week Friday's Bundesliga opener against champions Bayern Munich and the European Super Cup on August 10 against Champions League winners Real Madrid.

