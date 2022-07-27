KAHN SAYS RONALDO DOES NOT FIT BAYERNS PHILOSOPHY

Bayern Munich chief executive Oliver Kahn has revealed the club did discuss the idea of recruiting Cristiano Ronaldo but decided the 37-year-old would not be a good match.



Media reports say the Portugal superstar wants to leave Manchester United. He did not feature in their pre-season tour but his possible destinations look limited if he wants Champions League football this season, with Bayern now not an option.



"We have discussed the issue - otherwise we would not be doing our job well. Personally, I think Cristiano Ronaldo is one of the greatest footballers there has ever been on this planet," Kahn told Sport Bild on Wednesday.



"But we came to the conclusion that...he would not have fit our philosophy in the current situation."Bayern have a large Robert Lewandowski-shaped hole in their attack following his exit to Barcelona but have signed Sadio Mané from Liverpool and 17-year-old French striker Mathys Tel.



They plan a more fluid and youthful forward line this term without one player burdened with scoring the vast majority of the goals.



Tottenham Hotspur forward Harry Kane has also been linked with Bayern in the media and coach Julian Nagelsmann has spoken of his admiration for the England striker, much to the annoyance of Spurs boss Antonio Conte.



A move next year is mooted and Kahn would only say: "Harry Kane is an excellent striker who is under contract with Tottenham."



