Former West Germany captain Uwe Seeler dies at age of 85

Uwe Seeler , one of the iconic figures of post-war German football and who skippered West Germany in the 1966 World Cup final, has died at the age of 85, officials said Thursday.

"Hamburg mourns Uwe Seeler. He was the first top scorer in the Bundesliga. He has now died surrounded by his loved ones," said a statement by the municipality of Hamburg, the city where he spent his club career.

Seeler made his debut for Hamburg just after the Second World War in 1946 and went on to make 476 appearances before his retirement in 1972.

He was later club president but resigned in 1998 because of a financial scandal in which he was not implicated.

He played a total of 72 matches for West Germany between 1954 to 1970, scoring 33 goals but never won a World Cup.

Germany's women's team has announced that it will play its Euro quarter-final against Austria on Thursday evening wearing black armbands.





