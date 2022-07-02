Inter Milan signed former Dortmund attacker Mkhitaryan from Roma

Inter Milan have signed former Borussia Dortmund attacker Henrikh Mkhitaryan from league rivals Roma, the Serie A runners-up confirmed Saturday.



The 33-year-old Armenian Mkhitaryan has signed a two-year deal to 2024, according to media reports, after leaving Europa Conference League champions Roma on a free transfer.



Mkhitaryan played 2013-2016 for Dortmund and joined Roma in 2019 after spells with Arsenal and Manchester United.



He is Inter's second addition to their front line this close season after the loan signing of their former star Romelu Lukaku from Chelsea.