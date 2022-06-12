Hamilton could miss Canadian GP after ‘most painful race’ in Baku

Lewis Hamilton could be forced to miss next weekend's Canadian Grand Prix with back pain which left the British driver "praying" for Sunday's race in Azerbaijan to end.



Hamilton's Mercedes boss Toto Wolff made the alarming admission about his superstar driver moments after Sunday's round on the streets of Baku which was won by Red Bull's Max Verstappen.



"Yes, definitely," said Wolff, when asked if there is a danger Hamilton, 37, will not be able to compete in Montreal.



"He is really bad. You can see this is not muscular any more. It goes properly into the spine and it can have some consequences.



"The solution could be to have someone on reserve, which we anyway have at every race."



The problem for Mercedes, and a number of the other teams, is the new phenomenon of porpoising which sees the 2022 car bouncing on its suspension at high speed.



Stoffel Vandoorne, the Belgian who spent two seasons at McLaren, and Formula E champion Nyck de Vries, are Mercedes' two options if Hamilton is not fit.



Hamilton started seventh and finished fourth but yelled over the radio with 22 of the 51 laps remaining: "Argh, my back is killing me, man."



The seven-time world champion finished 71 seconds behind Verstappen and struggled to get out of his cockpit at the conclusion of the race. He later admitted he had concerns about reaching the chequered flag.



"There were a lot of moments when I didn't know whether I was going to make it and if I was going to be able to keep the car on track," said Hamilton.



"That was the most painful and toughest race I have experienced.



"I was just holding and biting down on my teeth due to the pain. The adrenaline helped, but I cannot express the pain that you experience, particularly on the straight here. I was just praying for it to end."



On the eve of Sunday's race, Hamilton's team-mate George Russell, who finished third, called the new generation of F1 cars "dangerous" and a "recipe for disaster."

