France settle for 1-1 draw against Austria in UEFA Nations League

France settled for a 1-1 draw Friday with Austria in the League A Group 1 match of the UEFA Nations League.

Andreas Weimann scored for Austria in the 37th minute before French star Kylian Mbappe gave a lifeline to his team with a response in kind in the 83rd minute at Ernst Happel Stadium in Vienna.

Reigning champions France is in the last spot in League A Group 1 with 2 points while Austria is second with 4 points, after three matches.

CROATIA BEAT GROUP LEADERS DENMARK 1-0

Croatia beat group leaders Denmark 1-0 in the other League A Group 1 match of the night.

Mario Pasalic scored the winning goal for Croatia in the 69th minute at Parken Stadium in Copenhagen.

Denmark still have the top spot in the group standings with 6 points while Croatia is in the third spot with 4 points, behind Austria with a goal difference.

Denmark will take on Austria while France will host Croatia on Monday in the fourth game of the group stage.