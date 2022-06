Spain and Portugal started their 2022 UEFA Nations League campaign with a 1-1 draw.

Alvaro Morata finished off a counter attack in the 25th minute, giving the host nation a 1-0 lead at Estadio Benito Villamarin in Seville.

After the first half ended 1-0, Ricardo Horta scored the equalizer for Portugal in the 82nd minute and both sides shared points in their opening Nations League clash.

In another group game, Czech Republic sealed a 2-1 win over Switzerland to sit atop of the standings.