TENS OF THOUSANDS OF FANS CELEBRATE REAL MADRIDS VICTORY

Tens of thousands of fans celebrated Real Madrid's Champions League victory on the streets of the Spanish capital on Sunday.



The team arrived at the famous Cybele Fountain and were greeted by throngs of people. Sports journalists from state broadcaster RTVE said the crowds were unusually large even for a Champions League victory.



Some members of the public waited for hours in the summer heat to see their heroes. The mood was relaxed with many families out and about.



Many people climbed trees, electrical switchboxes or whatever platform they could find to get to a high point with a better view.



The team and manager Carlo Ancelotti drove to the fountain in a double decker bus and greeted fans.



Brazilian team captain Marcelo draped a fan scarf and club flag on the statue of the goddess Cybele and gave her a peck on the cheek and held the trophy up as Queen's "We are the Champions" played.



A huge party took place afterwards at the Santiago Bernabeu Stadium. Around 60,000 club members had free access to the party with a light show and fireworks and where players were honoured individually.



