Real Madrid win 14th Champions League title 1-0 over Liverpool

Real Madrid beat Liverpool 1-0 to complete a remarkable Champions League campaign with a record-extending 14th title in the elite event.



Vinicius Junior claimed the winner in the 59th minute at the Stade de France for the Spanish champions who earlier had a goal from tournament top scorer Karim Benzema disallowed for offside. Real goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois also made several world class saves.



It was Real's first title in the event since 2018 - when they also beat Liverpool - and showed their remarkable spirit that had already seen them beat Paris Saint-Germain, title holders Chelsea and Manchester City against the odds in previous rounds.



Ancelotti became the first coach with four titles, twice with AC Milan 2003 and 2007 and twice with Real 2014 and 2022.



