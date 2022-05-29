Monaco Grand Prix starts an hour late after heavy rain

The Monaco Formula One Grand Prix started 65 minutes late on Sunday due to heavy rain and in still wet conditions.



Pole sitter Charles Leclerc of Ferrari led a rolling start in tricky conditions after the 20 drivers followed the safety car through a second formation lap, during which Nicholas Latifi of Williams and Aston Martin's Lance Stroll hit the barriers but were able to continue.



And some drivers quickly moved from full wet tyres to intermediates as the 3.337-kilometres track slowly started to dry - with more rain however forecast.



Rain fell shortly before the planned start at 3pm local time (1300 GMT).



The formation lap started some 15 minutes later behind the safety car, with all teams ordered to use full wet tyres. But the rain became even heavier and the action was red-flagged at the end of the laps and the cars returned to the grid.



Teams were allowed to use pop-up tents to cover the cars as the wait for better conditions began.



Organizers then decided to start 65 minutes after the initial start time, still in wet conditions which denied a standing start.



The famous Monaco street course is difficult even in the best conditions, and organizers did not want to take any risks given the conditions in the principality.



Leclerc hopes to win his home race for the first time, having never even finished the race in his previous three attempts.



World champion and season leader Max Verstappen of Red Bull is fourth on the grid.