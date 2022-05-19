Frankfurt fans arrested ahead of EL final, trouble at cafe

Five Eintracht Frankfurt fans have been arrested for violent behaviour ahead of their team's Europa League final in Seville against Rangers, police confirmed on Wednesday.



Police said that the five were from a group of 200 Frankfurt fans who had during the night attacked Rangers fans and also threw flares, tables and bottles at police officers.



Police chief Juan Carlos Castro was quoted in Spanish media as warning of "serious problems" around Wednesday night's match which he named "the most difficult game in years" in the southern Spanish city.



The local paper Diario de Sevilla later reported dozens of fans from the rival clubs fighting with seats at a street cafe, where a video also showed some people being kicked on the ground.



Police dispersed the groups in the early evening incident and there was no immediate comment on further arrests.



Only 10,000 fans from each team will have tickets but some 100,000 Scottish fans are expected in Seville, plus 50,000 Frankfurt supporters.



"That is too many people with too much alcohol, most of them without tickets for the game. And there are many construction and sites in the city. All of this can lead to serious problems," Castro said.



Two big public viewing areas have been set up but many are also expected to follow the match in bars.



