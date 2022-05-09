Anadolu Efes' Vasilije Micic bags EuroLeague top scorer award

Vasilije Micic clinched another personal EuroLeague honor on Monday, picking up the 2021-22 Alphonso Ford Top Scorer Trophy.

The Anadolu Efes Istanbul guard led "all Turkish Airlines EuroLeague players in scoring with 18.2 points per game," read a EuroLeague statement.

The 28-year-old reigning EuroLeague MVP, who was also the 2021 Final Four MVP, played a pivotal role in Anadolu Efes' run to the title last season, and has continued in the same vein during this campaign.

He is just the second player to win both the Ford Trophy and the EuroLeague MVP award, the statement said.

Other EuroLeague awards "to be announced soon include the EuroLeague Best Defender, the EuroLeague Rising Star and the All-EuroLeague honorees," it added.