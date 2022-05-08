FERRARIS LECLERC TAKES POLE POSITION FOR MIAMI GP

 Contact Us
DPA SPORT
Published May 08,2022
Formula One world championship leader Charles Leclerc took a brilliant pole position for the inaugural Miami Grand Prix on Sunday and a Ferrari front-row lockout was completed by team-mate Carlos Sainz.

World champion Max Verstappen was quickest in the first flying laps of third qualifying but made a mistake second time out and Leclerc capitalized for the 12th pole of his career.

He posted 1 minute 28.796 seconds around the 5.412-kilometre Miami International Autodrome with Sainz, who has endured a difficult spell, 0.19 seconds back.

Verstappen was followed by teammate Sergio Perez in fourth and Valtteri Bottas took a great fifth for Alfa Romeo, one place better than his former Mercedes colleague Lewis Hamilton.