Euro 2024 final venue in Germany to be decided on Tuesday

The venue for the final of Euro 2024 in Germany will be decided on Tuesday by the executive committee of continental football governing body UEFA.



The "final tournament match schedule" is on the agenda, published late Thursday, for the meeting to be held in Vienna a day before the 46th UEFA Congress on May 11.



Both UEFA and the German football federation (DFB) confirmed to dpa that matches in the 24-team tournament will be allocated to specific venues.



At the 2006 World Cup in Germany, Munich hosted the opening game while Berlin held the final.



Those cities are part of Euro 2024 again along with Hamburg, Frankfurt, Cologne, Dortmund, Gelsenkirchen, Dusseldorf, Leipzig and Stuttgart.



The draw for the finals will be made December 2023 in Hamburg.



