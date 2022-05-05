Real Madrid come back at the death against Man City to reach CL final

 Contact Us
DPA SPORT
Published May 05,2022
Record winners Real Madrid fought back at the death en route to an extraordinary 3-1 extra time triumph over Manchester City on Wednesday for a place in the Champions League final - where like in 2018 Liverpool will be their opponents.

Having won the first leg 4-3 at home last week, City thought they had clinched the semi-final tie when Riyad Mahrez fired them 1-0 up in the 73rd minute.

But substitute Rodrygo smashed a 90th minute equalizer, forced extra time with a stoppage-time header, and Karim Benzema converted a 95th-minute penalty in a sensational turnaround at the packed Bernabeu for Carlo Ancelotti's freshly crowned Spanish champions.

The game did not quite have the flair of the breathtaking first seven-goal meeting at the Etihad but the late drama for Real's 6-5 aggregate win more than made up for it.

While Pep Guardiola's City failed again to win the elite event for a first time, Real, who had ousted Paris Saint-Germain and title holders Chelsea in the previous rounds, will now be going for a record extending 14th title on May 28 in Paris.

Liverpool won the other English-Spanish semi the previous day 3-2 at Villarreal for an aggregate 5-2 success.

Jürgen Klopp's men will be aiming to avenge their 3-1 defeat from 2018 against Real as they seek a seventh trophy in the elite event and are still on course towards four season titles overall.