Real Madrid come back at the death against Man City to reach CL final

Record winners Real Madrid fought back at the death en route to an extraordinary 3-1 extra time triumph over Manchester City on Wednesday for a place in the Champions League final - where like in 2018 Liverpool will be their opponents.



Having won the first leg 4-3 at home last week, City thought they had clinched the semi-final tie when Riyad Mahrez fired them 1-0 up in the 73rd minute.



But substitute Rodrygo smashed a 90th minute equalizer, forced extra time with a stoppage-time header, and Karim Benzema converted a 95th-minute penalty in a sensational turnaround at the packed Bernabeu for Carlo Ancelotti's freshly crowned Spanish champions.



The game did not quite have the flair of the breathtaking first seven-goal meeting at the Etihad but the late drama for Real's 6-5 aggregate win more than made up for it.



While Pep Guardiola's City failed again to win the elite event for a first time, Real, who had ousted Paris Saint-Germain and title holders Chelsea in the previous rounds, will now be going for a record extending 14th title on May 28 in Paris.



Liverpool won the other English-Spanish semi the previous day 3-2 at Villarreal for an aggregate 5-2 success.



Jürgen Klopp's men will be aiming to avenge their 3-1 defeat from 2018 against Real as they seek a seventh trophy in the elite event and are still on course towards four season titles overall.



