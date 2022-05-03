Fulham forward Mitrovic breaks all-time EFL Championship goalscoring record

Aleksandar Mitrovic has netted 43 goals to break the all-time goalscoring record in the English Championship.

In Monday's Luton Town match, the Serbian striker scored twice to become the highest-scoring player in a single season in the English football.

Fulham, who had already clinched promotion to the Premier League last month, hammered Luton Town 7-0 at Craven Cottage.

With 43 goals in 43 league appearances, Mitrovic surpassed Portsmouth forward Guy Whittingham's 42 goals in the 1992-93 season.

The London-based club are at the top of the league with 90 points after 45 matches.

Joining Fulham in 2018, the 27-year-old player has netted 96 goals and 18 assists in 176 matches for his team so far.