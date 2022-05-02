Barcelona dismiss reports of meeting with Lewandowski agent

Barcelona have dismissed reports of a meeting with Robert Lewandowski's agent about a possible transfer of the Polish star striker from Bayern Munich.



"I can assure you that there has been no meeting with Lewandowski's representative. If a player has a valid contract we contact his club first," Barca director of football Mateu Alemany told Movistar Plus late Sunday.



Alemany did not want to talk about possible negotiations with Munich on the subject.



Lewandowski, 33, has been at Bayern since 2014 and has broken various Bundesliga scoring records. He is contracted until 2023 but there was speculation lately he may go to Barcelona.



Munich board member sports Hasan Salihamidzic has said: "He has a contract until June 30, 2023. We will hold talks now and see how these develop."



