Olympics should be at one place only, German gold medallist suggests

German Olympic cycling champions Jens Lehmann has suggested staging Olympic Games at one place in the future to save money and make them more sustainable.



Lehmann, who won two golds in track cycling 1992 and 2000 and is now a member of Germany's parliament, told Saturday's Chemnitzer Freie Presse paper the main idea of the summer and winter Olympics was the youth of the world meeting every four years which doesn't necessarily have to be at changing locations.



"The tourist moment is definitely not the focus for the participants of the Olympic Games but rather meeting athletes from all sports. The location for this is of secondary importance, mainly for reasons of sustainability," Lehmann said.



"Constant new construction would no longer be necessary, so resources and the environment could be protected.



"These sports venues could acquire their own aura over time, becoming sacred and revered sites, so to speak, with a very special character, perhaps even awe-inspiring for athletes."



Lehmann has mentioned this idea to International Olympic Committee president Thomas Bach at a recent meeting but doesn't expect it to be implemented before 2040 should there be an agreement.



The ancient Games always took place at Ancient Olympia in Greece but the modern Olympics since 1896 are held all around the world. The Summer Olympics have host cities until 2032.



