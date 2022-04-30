NO FINAL DECISION YET ON HAALAND FUTURE, SAYS DORTMUNDS KEHL

Erling Haaland's future remains open with Borussia Dortmund professional team chief Sebastian Kehl telling Sky TV on Saturday that there is "no final decision" yet.



Kehl dismissed speculation of a Saturday deadline for Haaland who has a release clause in his contract until 2024 allowing him to leave in summer for €75 million ($79 million).



"We are in very good talks because of course we want a decision, something we have been reiterating on a daily basis," Kehl said ahead of Dortmund's Bundesliga match against regional rivals Bochum.



Haaland is being linked with top clubs such as Bayern Munich, Manchester City and Real Madrid, and Kehl said he believes the 21-year-old Norwegian "realises" that a decision should be made.



Looking at Haaland, Dortmund chief executive Hans-Joachim Watzke said that Dortmund have always been able to sign new players when a top star has left, insisting: "A team is always more than an individual."



Watzke reiterated their big interest in Germany striker Karim Adeyemi and aims for his contract, should he sign, to include no release clause.



"If he comes we would try to get it done without a release clause," Watzke said at a local event hosted by the Ruhr Nachrichten paper and 91.2 radio.



Adeyemi reportedly has a contract offer for five years and Dortmund are set to have agreed terms with his current club, Austrian champions Salzburg.



Watzke said that Dortmund are not under pressure over the issue and that "the player has more or less signalled that he wants to join BVB [Dortmund]. We must somehow get it done."



Watzke did not want to say whether captain Marco Reus and defender mats Hummels would get contract extensions beyond 2023 when both will be 34.



"We will see, you can't make predictions. We will hold talks next season. Both players have a lot of merits and there 100 per cent faith," Watzke said.



