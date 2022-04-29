Thrilled Trabzonspor set for long-awaited Turkish title

Trabzonspor are counting hours to make their fairytale happen this weekend as they are only one point away from the Turkish Spor Toto Super Lig title that they have waited for nearly four decades.

The Black Sea club last won the Super Lig in 1984.

Trabzonspor will take on Fraport TAV Antalyaspor in a Saturday league match at home.

If Trabzonspor secure one point or three points on Saturday, the club will be the 2022 Turkish champions with three matches to spare.

But there is an alternative scenario for Trabzonspor's league triumph as well.

Trabzonspor can clinch this season's Turkish title on Friday if second-place Fenerbahçe take a draw or lose against Gaziantep FK at Istanbul's Ülker Stadium tonight.

Fenerbahçe must win and wait for Trabzonspor's mistake to keep their slight hope alive.

The Trabzonspor vs. Antalyaspor match will start at 8.30 p.m. (1730GMT) at Medical Park Stadium.

Leaders Trabzonspor have 76 points in 34 matches. Their nearest opponents Fenerbahçe are 11 points behind.

Trabzonspor's head coach Abdullah Avcı would win his first Turkish Super Lig title.

Avcı, 58, previously coached Medipol Başakşehir, the Turkish national football team, and Beşiktaş.

He has been the Trabzonspor head coach since 2020 to win a Turkish Super Cup.

Trabzonspor have won the Super Lig for six times in the club's history.

Galatasaray are the record holders with 22 Turkish titles. Fenerbahçe won 19 Super Lig titles, last in 2014.

Beşiktaş, who were the 2021 Turkish champions, won the domestic league 16 times.

Except for the Super Lig's "Big Four," Bursaspor (2010) and Medipol Başakşehir (2020) were the other Turkish champions.

SUPER LIG WEEK 35 FIXTURES:

Friday:

Fenerbahçe-Gaziantep FK

GZT Giresunspor-Adana Demirspor

Saturday, April 30:

Kasımpaşa-Medipol Başakşehir

Ittifak Holding Konyaspor-VavaCars Fatih Karagümrük

Atakaş Hatayspor-Altay

Trabzonspor-Fraport TAV Antalyaspor

Sunday, May 1:

Yukatel Kayserispor-Beşiktaş

Aytemiz Alanyaspor-Öznur Kablo Yeni Malatyaspor

Göztepe-Çaykur Rizespor

Galatasaray-Demir Grup Sivasspor