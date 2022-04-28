UN chief arrives in Kiev for talks with Ukrainian leadership

UN Secretary General António Guterres arrived in Kiev on Wednesday evening for talks with President Volodymyr Zelensky and Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba on the following day.



A visit to an as yet undisclosed location outside the capital is also planned for Thursday.



As during the UN chief's previous visit to Moscow this week, one of the main topics is likely to be the situation in the south-eastern Ukrainian port city of Mariupol, where Ukrainian troops and civilians are surrounded by the Russian army.



Guterres had visited Russian President Vladimir Putin and Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov in Moscow and then travelled by train from Poland to Kiev.



