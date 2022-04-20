Fulham promoted to English Premier League

English Championship division club Fulham have been promoted to the English Premier League for the 2022-23 season.

Leaders Fulham on Tuesday beat Preston North End 3-0 at home to secure their return to the top-flight Premier League. The Cottagers were relegated to the Sky Bet Championship in May 2021.

Fulham's Serbian forward Aleksandar Mitrovic scored two goals against Preston North End, while Portuguese midfielder Fabio Carvalho put the ball into net once for the Cottagers.

Mitrovic is having a dream season at Fulham as the 27-year-old scored 40 league goals in 40 matches, which is a record in a single Championship season.

Fulham have 86 points in 42 matches to ensure a top-two finish in the second-tier league. Second-place Bournemouth have 77, while third-place Huddersfield Town have bagged 73 points.

The 2021-22 Sky Bet Championship season will end after the matchday 46 on May 7.