News Sport Portugal star Joao Félix to miss season-finale with Atlético Madrid

Portugal star Joao Félix to miss season-finale with Atlético Madrid

"Unfortunately the news is not what I expected and I am deeply sad that I cannot help my team in the remaining games of this season," the 22-year-old Portugal forward Joao Félix wrote on social media Tuesday.

DPA SPORT Published April 19,2022 Subscribe

Portugal forward Joao Félix will miss Atletico Madrid's push for a Champions League place at the end of the season after picking up a thigh injury in Monday's 2-1 victory over Espanyol.



"Unfortunately the news is not what I expected and I am deeply sad that I cannot help my team in the remaining games of this season," the 22-year-old Felix wrote on social media Tuesday.



Reigning Primera Division champions Atletico have had a difficult season and are fourth, though level on points with Barcelona in second and Sevilla in third.



Real Betis are three points behind Atletico in fifth with the top four gaining entry to the Champions League.







