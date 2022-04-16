Switzerland wants sanctions on Russian sports officials

Switzerland wants the exclusion of Russian and Belarussian officials from top posts in international sports federations, according to a letter from the Swiss Minister of Sport and Defence, Viola Amherd, to the International Olympic Committee (IOC).



The Swiss Federal Office of Sport on Saturday confirmed the letter to the IOC.



In view of the war in Ukraine, it is no longer sufficient to exclude athletes from the two countries from international competitions, the letter says.



Several sports associations, including the IOC, football governing body FIFA, European football ruling body UEFA and the International Basketball Federation (FIBA), have their headquarters in Switzerland.



They are usually organized as private businesses, but the Swiss government believes that the IOC could put pressure on the associations, such as by threatening to exclude them from the Olympic family, according to the spokesperson for the Federal Office of Sport.



The was initially no comment from the IOC.



