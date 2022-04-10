Unbeaten phenomenon Khamzat Chimaev passes first tough Test at UFC 273 by outpointing Gilbert Burns in thrilling brawl

Khamzat Chimaev left no questions about his legitimacy on Saturday when he defeated Gilbert Burns in the UFC 273 featured fight. The unbeaten phenomenon passed the biggest test of his young career on Saturday at UFC 273 after battle-tested veteran Gilbert Burns pushed him just short of the end of his physical limits.

Chimaev (11-0 MMA, 5-0 UFC) passed his biggest test to date when he topped former welterweight title challenger Burns (20-5 MMA, 13-5 UFC) by unanimous decision in the potential championship eliminator, which took place at VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena in Jacksonville, Fla.

In a surefire fight of the year candidate and one of the greatest action fights in UFC history, Chimaev improved to 11-0 following a unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 29-28) inside VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena in Jacksonville, Florida. The three-round bout marked the first time Chimaev, 27, went the distance since turning pro in 2018.

Chimaev, a native of Chechnya, Russia, who fights out of Stockholm, Sweden, has become perhaps the most hyped prospect in UFC history and he lived up to it by showing the heart and damage resistance of a champion as Burns lured him into a bloody and dramatic brawl.

"A f---ing tough guy, I didn't know he was so tough," Chimaev said of Burns. "The guy comes up with Brazilian heart. Thank you for this fight, Gilbert. I love you, brother, all respect. This is just what I do for work to make money.



"He did three rounds strong. I f---ing worked hard for everything. I never stop my training if I'm not injured but that guy was f---ing good today."









