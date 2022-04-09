Lacklustre Bayern need Lewandowski penalty to overcome Augsburg

 Contact Us
Published April 09,2022
Bundesliga leaders Bayern Munich needed an 82nd-minute penalty from top scorer Robert Lewandowski to snatch a 1-0 victory over visitors Augsburg on Saturday and protect their nine-point lead with five matches remaining.

Lewandowski converted the spot-kick awarded for a hand ball, breaking Augsburg's valiant resistance, to keep Bayern comfortably clear of second-placed Borussia Dortmund, winners 2-0 over VfB Stuttgart on Friday, and on course for a record-extending 10th straight league crown.

Bayern, who suffered their first Champions League loss of the season in midweek, going down 1-0 to Villarreal in the quarter-final first leg, were toothless for much of the game.

They were shut out by a hard-working Augsburg defence, lacked any real tempo in their game and didn't manage a single corner kick in the first half.

Lewandowski thought he had finally broken the deadlock in the Bavarian derby with a 47th-minute header but Augsburg keeper Rafal Gikiewicz somehow got a hand to the ball to push it away.

The keeper made an equally good save in the 62nd, palming a deflected Joshua Kimmich shot wide as Bayern started to make some inroads.

The Bavarians finally won the penalty after a VAR review of a Reece Oxford hand ball and Lewandowski stepped up to send Gikiewicz the wrong way for his 32nd league goal of the campaign.

Kimmich then hit the crossbar with a powerful shot a little later as Bayern took complete control of the game in the final minutes.