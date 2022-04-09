Crvena Zvezda mts Belgrade defeat Anadolu Efes 93-85 in Turkish Airlines EuroLeague

Crvena Zvezda mts Belgrade defeated Anadolu Efes 93-85 in a Turkish Airlines EuroLeague Round 34 clash Friday.

Serbian forward Nikola Kalinic posted a double-double with 16 points and 10 rebounds at Belgrade's Aleksandar Nikolic Hall.

The trio of Nate Wolters, Ognjen Dobric and Luka Mitrovic all finished in double digits, with 15, 15, and 11, respectively. Dejan Davidovac came off the bench to add 10.

US-born Turkish playmaker guard Shane Larkin was the game's high scorer with 16 points for the Istanbul side.

Bryant Dunston added 14 points and Chris Singleton finished with 13 points.

Anadolu Efes already qualified for the playoffs and are in sixth place at 16-12.

Crvena Zvezda mts Belgrade finished the season in the 10th spot with a 12-16 record.

FRIDAY RESULTS

Real Madrid - FC Bayern Munich: 88-97

AS Monaco - ALBA Berlin: 91-74

Panathinaikos OPAP - Fenerbahçe Beko: 62-59



