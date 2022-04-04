JUVENTUS 0-1 INTER: ÇALHANOĞLUS PENALTY SEALS DERBY DITALIA TRIUMPH

Inter kept alive their Serie A title hopes with a 1-0 Derby d'Italia win over Juventus at the Allianz Stadium on Sunday.



Simone Inzaghi's side were second best in the first half, yet they went ahead moments before the interval courtesy of Hakan Çalhanoğlu's twice-taken penalty.



Juve huffed and puffed in the second half but they were unable to find the leveller that would have stretched their unbeaten run in the Italian top flight to 17 games.



The result meant Inter remain in third, three points behind leaders Milan, while Massimiliano Allegri's Juve stay in fourth, seven points behind the Rossoneri having played a game more.



Juve started at a breakneck pace, and they almost went ahead in the ninth minute when Giorgio Chiellini diverted Samir Handanovic's dismal punch onto the crossbar from close range.



Paulo Dybala and Juan Cuadrado went close from distance soon after, while Alvaro Morata headed across the face of goal from a promising position.



Despite Juve's dominance, Inter went in at the break ahead in dramatic circumstances.



Wojciech Szczesny kept out Çalhanoğlu's initial spot-kick after Morata had clipped Denzel Dumfries, yet the ball ended up in the back of the net following an almighty scramble.



Referee Massimiliano Irrati chalked that off, though, after a Juve player had stepped into the area too early, with Çalhanoğlumaking no mistake from 12 yards at the second time of asking.



Dusan Vlahovic whipped wide after a smart turn shortly after the hour mark, before substitute Denis Zakaria thumped the post as Juve's unbeaten run ended with a whimper.