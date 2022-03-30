NBA returns to Chinese television for first time since 2020

Basketball fans in China will once again be able to watch the top North American NBA league on television on Wednesday for the first time since a 2020 dispute over democracy in Hong Kong.



The state broadcaster CCTV 5 will show the contest between the Los Angeles Clippers and Utah Jazz. In China there are millions of basketball and NBA fans.



Broadcasts were suspended in late 2020 when then Houston Rockets managers Daryl Morey supported the democratic movement in Hong Kong in a Twitter post.



Morey published a picture with the phrase "Fight for Freedom - Stand with Hong Kong," which caused anger in China.

