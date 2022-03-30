Halilhodzic becomes 1st manager to qualify for World Cup with 4 different teams

Vahid Halilhodzic has made history by becoming the first manager to qualify for the FIFA World Cup with four different teams, after Morocco qualified for this year's global crown contest.

Morocco on Tuesday beat DR Congo 4-1 at Stade Mohamed V in Casablanca, Morocco in round three of the Confederation of African Football (CAF) 2022 World Cup Qatar qualifiers, making it the fifth qualified African team along with Cameroon, Tunisia, Ghana, and Senegal.

Bosnian manager Halilhodzic previously qualified for the FIFA World Cup with Ivory Coast in 2010, Algeria in 2014, Japan in 2018, and Morocco in 2022 through his career.

After playing as an attacker for French club Paris Saint-Germain, Halilhodzic returned to his former club as a manager in 2003 and bagged one French Cup in 2004 with the French team.

The 69-year-old also served two stints as head coach for Turkish club Trabzonspor in 2005 and 2014.