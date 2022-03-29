Grizzlies beat Warriors for 5th straight NBA win

The Memphis Grizzlies beat the Golden State Warriors 123-95 in NBA on Monday.

Desmond Bane, De'Anthony Melton and Dillon Brooks all dropped more than 20 points for the Grizzlies at FedExForum in Memphis.

"We all tell both those guys to keep shooting because it opens up the floor for us," Brooks said about the game.

Memphis won their fifth straight NBA victory, even without their star point guard Ja Morant, who missed the last five games due to a right knee injury.

Jordan Poole's 25 points for the Warriors was not enough for grabbing a win.

The Memphis Grizzlies are placed second with 53 wins and 23 losses, while the Golden State Warriors stand just behind them with 48 wins and 38 defeats in the Western Conference standings.

JOKIC RALLIES NUGGETS AGAINST HORNETS WITH TRIPLE-DOUBLE

The Denver Nuggets passed the Charlotte Hornets with 113-109 in Monday's NBA game.

Nikola Jokic rallied the Nuggets with his triple-double of 26 points, 19 rebounds and 11 assists at Spectrum Center in Charlotte.

"It just seems like we have been good on the road," said Jokic, after recording the season's 19th triple-double.

Aaron Gordon helped with 21 points and Will Barton produced 18 points for Denver.

Miles Bridges' 27 points and 11 rebounds were not enough for Charlotte to grab a win.

The Nuggets currently sit in sixth place with 45 wins and 31 losses in the Western Conference, while the Charlotte Hornets placed ninth with 39 wins and 37 defeats in the Eastern standings.

NBA RESULTS:

Charlotte Hornets - Denver Nuggets: 109-113

Cleveland Cavaliers - Orlando Magic: 107-101

Indiana Pacers - Atlanta Hawks: 123-132

Miami Heat - Sacramento Kings: 123-100

New York Knicks - Chicago Bulls: 109-104

Toronto Raptors - Boston Celtics: 115-112

Houston Rockets - San Antonio Spurs: 120-123

Memphis Grizzlies - Golden State Warriors: 123-95

Portland Trail Blazers - Oklahoma City Thunder: 131-134