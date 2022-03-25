Jelar gets first win in Slovenian 1-4, Kobayashi close to World Cup

Ziga Jelar claimed his first career win in a stunning 1-4 finish for hosts Slovenia on the Planica flying hill on Friday while Japan's Ryoyu Kobayashi in fifth all but clinched the ski jumping World Cup title.



Jelar soared 232 and 239 metres to win from team-mates Peter Prevc, Anze Lanisek and first-run leader Timi Zajc in front of a big home crowd under sunny skies.



Kobayashi placed fifth with 223.5m and 237m and is now 89 points ahead of German rival Karl Geiger who was 12th. There is only one event left, on Sunday on the same hill. A victory is worth 100 points.



Jelar moved top of the ski flying standings, 20 points ahead of Zajc and 30 clear of Austrian Stefan Kraft.



A team event is scheduled for Saturday in Planica.



