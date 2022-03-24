Tennis star Barty 'absolutely spent', has 'no regrets' about shock retirement

Three-time Grand Slam champion Ashleigh Barty on Thursday said she is "spent" and has "no regrets" for quitting tennis at 25.

"The thing is I have given everything I can to this sport. I am absolutely spent and just have nothing more to give. I am really excited now for what comes next and the new challenges," Barty, who ranked first in women's singles, said at a news conference.

"It's been a hell of a journey. I wouldn't change a thing and I certainly have no regrets," the Australian player said.

Barty won the 2019 French Open (Roland Garros), which is her maiden Grand Slam title.

Then she added the 2021 Wimbledon, and 2022 Australian Open to her trophy cabinet.

She said that it was a "great finish" for her after she had been victorious at her home in the 2022 Australian Open in January.

After winning the Australian Open, Barty also became the first Australian woman tennis player to claim victory at the home tournament since 1978.

"I am an open book. I am not hiding anything, I have got no secrets. I am just so proud of all of the work that I have done with my team.

"We have done this together right from the start, have enjoyed every single minute and like I said we have no regrets. We have achieved so much together and it's been a lot of fun on the way," Barty said.

She said she is "excited" for her next chapter in life as Ash Barty the person rather than an athlete, and she will love tennis in the future as well.

"I can't wait to get on board and teach my nieces and nephews and hope that tennis brings them the same love that it did for me," Barty added.

Barty made her Grand Slam debut in the 2012 Australian Open when she was 15. She has played in tennis majors for 10 years to bag three titles in women's singles.

The Women's Tennis Association said on their website that she became tennis's top seed in women's singles on June 24, 2019, and has been leading it for at least two-and-half years.

Barty from Ipswich is worth over $23.8 million including prize money.