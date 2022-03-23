Turkey to face Portugal in do-or-die World Cup playoff semis

The Turkish National Football Team will visit Portugal in an away game on Thursday in the semifinals of the 2022 FIFA World Cup European Qualifications playoff round.

Overseeing the match, set to kick off at 1945 GMT at Porto's Dragao Stadium, will be officiated by German referee Daniel Siebert.

Portugal has some absences from the squad, including veteran defender Pepe, who tested positive for COVID-19, Ruben Neves, who had injuries, and goalkeeper Anthony Lopes plus Joao Cancelo and Renato Sanches, while Tiago Djalo, Vitinha, and goalkeeper Jose Sa were added in.

Turkey has no absences or injuries.

This game will mark Turkey's fifth game under the helm of Stefan Kuntz.

So far under the German coach, the team have racked up three wins and one draw in four matches while scoring 11 goals and conceding three.

The Crescent-Stars will face the winner of the Italy-North Macedonia match on March 29 if they beat Portugal in Thursday's game, which will be played in a one-match elimination style, and advance to the playoff final.

If the Red and Whites are eliminated by Portugal, they will face the loser of the Italy-North Macedonia matchup in a friendly on the same date.

In the team's 99-year history, the Turkish National Football Team have played 602 matches, including 230 wins, 144 draws, and 228 defeats, and scored 807 goals while conceding 862.