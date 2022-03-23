Turkey officially applies for candidacy to host EURO 2028

The Turkish Football Federation on Wednesday submitted its bid to host the 2028 European Football Championship.

There are now two official bids to host the 18th edition of the tournament.

Earlier in the day, the UK and the Republic of Ireland submitted a joint bid to host the UEFA EURO 2028.

In a joint statement on Wednesday, the Football Associations of England, Northern Ireland, Republic of Ireland, Scotland, and Wales announced that the expression of interest to host the competition have been submitted.

The host of the tournament is due to be confirmed in September 2023.

In 2018, Turkey and Germany were the candidate countries for the EURO 2024. But the UEFA Executive Committee chose Germany as the country has received the majority of the votes.